ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.93

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.93 and last traded at $26.93, with a volume of 395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMOS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

