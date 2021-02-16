Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up approximately 2.1% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.26% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $100,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,010.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,032 shares of company stock worth $67,350,824 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $13.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,514.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,752. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,449.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1,322.16. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,564.91. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 182.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 target price (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,520.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,503.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

