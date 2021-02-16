Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $110.85

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $110.85 and last traded at $110.85, with a volume of 82 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.95.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 582.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth $64,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 76.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.