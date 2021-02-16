Chonk Hits 24 Hour Volume of $370,442.00 (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last week, Chonk has traded up 192.7% against the dollar. Chonk has a market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $370,442.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chonk token can now be bought for about $81.78 or 0.00168159 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00061057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.13 or 0.00263448 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00082502 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00075371 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00086372 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.53 or 0.00404104 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.29 or 0.00187708 BTC.

Chonk Profile

Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 tokens. The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance

Buying and Selling Chonk

Chonk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

