ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Shares Up 17.9%

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s share price shot up 17.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.38. 1,010,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 372,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDXC. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.21 million, a PE ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $196,332.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 262,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,651.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 302.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 528.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in ChromaDex in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.