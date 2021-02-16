Chromia (CHR) Price Tops $0.0570 on Top Exchanges

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a total market cap of $24.50 million and approximately $6.60 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00064005 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $426.97 or 0.00864468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00048928 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,483.62 or 0.05028417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00024376 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00016630 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00032591 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,652,097 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

