Chrono.tech Market Cap Hits $2.58 Million (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be bought for $3.63 or 0.00007358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and $44,341.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00064606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $431.37 or 0.00873773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00048893 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,489.59 or 0.05042813 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00024368 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00016665 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00033214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

TIME is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

Chrono.tech can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.