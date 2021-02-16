Chronologic (DAY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.00

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $172,913.95 and approximately $5.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronologic coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 39.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00061516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $406.90 or 0.00824192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006795 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00045486 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,389.39 or 0.04839801 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00024022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00015411 BTC.

Chronologic Coin Profile

Chronologic (DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,866 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars.

