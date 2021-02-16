Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,009,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,099 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Chubb worth $155,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $164.98. 48,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,531. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $166.52. The company has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,758,634.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,603 shares of company stock valued at $8,151,275. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

