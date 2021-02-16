Chubb Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,245,398 Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Chubb Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,245,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,146,000. Duck Creek Technologies makes up 92.0% of Chubb Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Chubb Ltd owned about 1.68% of Duck Creek Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,059,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $6,581,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $24,232,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

In other news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $273,264,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.29. 12,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,724. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -527.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.03.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.80 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

