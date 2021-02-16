Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.44

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.44 and last traded at $43.29, with a volume of 247864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.47.
CHUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.
The company has a market cap of $852.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.73 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.93.
About Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)
Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
