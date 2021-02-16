Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.44

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.44 and last traded at $43.29, with a volume of 247864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.47.

CHUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Get Chuy's alerts:

The company has a market cap of $852.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.73 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 410.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 65,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter.

About Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.