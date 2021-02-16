CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CIXX has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised shares of CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

Shares of NYSE CIXX traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,876. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.12. CI Financial has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $19.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,807,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $925,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,942,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

