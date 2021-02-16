CIBC Boosts Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) Price Target to C$18.50

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) had its price objective increased by analysts at CIBC to C$18.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACB. ATB Capital raised their target price on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$10.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$6.90 to C$4.93 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.46.

Shares of ACB traded up C$1.53 on Tuesday, hitting C$17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,649,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,165,874. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion and a PE ratio of -0.53. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In related news, Senior Officer William Glen Ibbott sold 20,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.43, for a total value of C$190,071.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,728 shares in the company, valued at C$25,725.04.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

