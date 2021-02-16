CIBC Raises Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Price Target to $18.50

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price target increased by analysts at CIBC from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.84.

ACB stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.98. 1,428,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,226,965. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

