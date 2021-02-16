CIBC Trims Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Target Price to $28.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.51% from the company’s current price.

ACDVF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

ACDVF traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Air Canada has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $35.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

