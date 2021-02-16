Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Trading Up 13.7%

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s stock price was up 13.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 7,316,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 692% from the average daily volume of 924,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $127.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.66.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,559,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 304,954 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 594.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 179,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 153,676 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 12.2% during the third quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 125,899 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.