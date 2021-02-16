Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,972 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the third quarter valued at $1,231,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CI opened at $206.93 on Tuesday. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $230.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In other news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total value of $2,843,493.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,278 shares of company stock worth $34,947,117 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

