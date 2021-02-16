CIIG Merger (NASDAQ:CIIC) Shares Down 5.1%

CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) was down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.25 and last traded at $27.34. Approximately 1,695,014 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,596,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CIIG Merger in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in CIIG Merger by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIIG Merger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of CIIG Merger by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIIG Merger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIIG Merger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

About CIIG Merger (NASDAQ:CIIC)

CIIG Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

