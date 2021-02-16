CIIG Merger (NASDAQ:CIIC) Shares Down 5.1%

CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) was down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.25 and last traded at $27.34. Approximately 1,695,014 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,596,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.
Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CIIG Merger in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.94.
About CIIG Merger (NASDAQ:CIIC)
CIIG Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.
