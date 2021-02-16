Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty analysts have issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Cimarex Energy reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $7.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cimarex Energy.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

In related news, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $380,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $316,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 302.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 32,090 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 330,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 197,678 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,916,000 after buying an additional 207,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XEC opened at $51.85 on Tuesday. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

