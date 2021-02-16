Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) vs. FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Head to Head Review

FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) and Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of FFD Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of FFD Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FFD Financial and Cincinnati Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFD Financial $19.27 million 3.72 $6.32 million N/A N/A Cincinnati Bancorp $11.48 million 3.18 $800,000.00 N/A N/A

FFD Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for FFD Financial and Cincinnati Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFD Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares FFD Financial and Cincinnati Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFD Financial N/A N/A N/A Cincinnati Bancorp 11.48% 5.06% 0.76%

Summary

Cincinnati Bancorp beats FFD Financial on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFD Financial

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include auto, boat, personal, term, commercial real estate, equipment, and home mortgage loans; and home equity and business lines of credit. The company also offers debit and credit cards; property and casualty insurance products; and cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, bill pay, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, night depository, teller, and online and mobile banking services. It operates branches in Dover, New Philadelphia, Uhrichsville, Berlin, Mt. Hope, and Sugarcreek, Ohio. FFD Financial Corporation was founded in 1898 and is based in Dover, Ohio.

About Cincinnati Bancorp

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate and multi-family loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and construction and land loans. It conducts its operations from main office in Cincinnati, Ohio; and full service branch offices in Miami Heights, Anderson, and Price Hill in Ohio, as well as in Covington and Florence in Northern Kentucky. The company was founded in 1922 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

