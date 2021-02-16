Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Short Interest Update

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,420,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the January 14th total of 29,170,000 shares. Currently, 22.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNK. MKM Partners lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.15.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,109.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $41,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Cinemark by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 32,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 2,439.7% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at $65,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNK stock opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $32.79.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

