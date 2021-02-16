Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will report $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the highest is $2.31. Cintas also reported earnings of $2.16 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year earnings of $9.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $10.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.22 to $10.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,830,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 398.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 8,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $342.44 on Tuesday. Cintas has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

