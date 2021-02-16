Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at William Blair

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.40.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $342.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. Cintas has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $369.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $337.70 and its 200-day moving average is $336.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth $1,106,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Cintas by 54.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

