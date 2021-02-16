Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Lowered by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 773,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $34,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 332,794 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,572 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

