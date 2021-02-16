Citadel Market Capitalization Achieves $213,431.76 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $213,431.76 and $838.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Citadel has traded 602.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Citadel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000192 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 597.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

Citadel Coin Trading

