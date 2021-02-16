Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. AUD Index (NYSEARCA:DAUD) Shares Down 1.8%

Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. AUD Index (NYSEARCA:DAUD) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.19 and last traded at $26.19. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.60.

