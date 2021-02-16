Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. CHF Index (NYSEARCA:DCHF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. CHF Index (NYSEARCA:DCHF)’s share price fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.85 and last traded at $20.85. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.82.

