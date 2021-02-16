Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. EUR Index (NYSEARCA:DEUR) Shares Down 0.9%

Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. EUR Index (NYSEARCA:DEUR) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.28 and last traded at $28.33. 3,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 4,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.59.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. EUR Index stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. EUR Index (NYSEARCA:DEUR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 12.12% of Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. EUR Index at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. EUR Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. EUR Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.