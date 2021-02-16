Citigroup Upgrades Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) to “Neutral”

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $70.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SCCO. HSBC lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $46.39.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $72.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Southern Copper has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $73.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.86.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 37,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $2,270,589.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,600,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,878,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 786,737 shares of company stock worth $46,655,891. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Southern Copper by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $905,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

