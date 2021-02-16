Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Shares Up 24.3%

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) shares shot up 24.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.69. 32,311,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 701% from the average session volume of 4,032,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.31). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTXR. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 22,430 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Freed Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

