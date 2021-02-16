Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Director Buys $21,960.00 in Stock

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Director James R. Lang bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $21,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,658 shares in the company, valued at $62,124.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Citizens Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 241 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,500. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $122.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 7.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZWI. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.7% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,022,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 114,961 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

