Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.98

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.98 and last traded at $41.98, with a volume of 82483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.52.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CFG. Barclays upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.54.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.37.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 145,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

