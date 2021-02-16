CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.80 and last traded at $26.80. Approximately 345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

Separately, HSBC raised CK Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20.

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests, and operates infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

