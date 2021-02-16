Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 863 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.1% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Surevest LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.7% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 37,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 95,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 253,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,384,000 after purchasing an additional 26,303 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 48,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM stock opened at $141.25 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $142.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $430.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.28 and its 200-day moving average is $113.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Independent Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

