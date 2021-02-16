Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.05

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $18.01, with a volume of 1040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLAR shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Clarus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $551.06 million, a P/E ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is 16.39%.

In other news, Director Donald House sold 7,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $109,612.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Clarus by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Clarus by 413.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Clarus by 169.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarus in the third quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Clarus by 28.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

