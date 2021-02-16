Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Acquires 1,307 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,608 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 2.4% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Mirova raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $4.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.82. 31,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,624. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $197.47 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The firm has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

