Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Acquires 1,857 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 2.5% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 64,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 45,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,949,563. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $133.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -545.31, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

