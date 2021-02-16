Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.2% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 268.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOX traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $132.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,148. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $131.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.81 and a 200-day moving average of $111.58.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

