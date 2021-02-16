Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Grows Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 313.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

TAN traded down $1.93 on Tuesday, reaching $119.39. 39,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,621. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $125.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.80.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.