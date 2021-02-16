Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGV. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of IGV stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $385.88. 377,083 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.60. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

