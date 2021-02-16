Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,091,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,795,000 after buying an additional 43,325 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 528,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,562,000 after buying an additional 146,582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 423,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,056,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,492,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,929,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

VGT traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $379.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,969. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.83. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $380.79.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

