Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 82.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPAY. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:IPAY traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $71.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,893. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $71.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.46.

