Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Has $3.96 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,457 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 2.8% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.93. 45,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,686,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.09. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.29.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.