Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Increases Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 529.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares during the quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NULG. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 74,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period.

Shares of NULG stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $61.20. 40,632 shares of the stock were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.59.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.