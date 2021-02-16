Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Increases Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Equinix comprises 2.3% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in Equinix by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,877,218,000 after purchasing an additional 105,526 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total value of $3,545,861.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,533,757.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total value of $1,356,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,789.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,886 shares of company stock valued at $12,039,412. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix stock traded down $16.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $693.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,314. The stock has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $717.98 and a 200 day moving average of $746.38.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.89.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

