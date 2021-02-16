Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after buying an additional 13,396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKE traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $312.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,562. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $295.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.13. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $158.00 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

