Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Purchases 23,831 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) by 86.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC owned 0.09% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

NASDAQ CLOU traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $29.58. The company had a trading volume of 39,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,728. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.42. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $30.42.

