Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Sells 2,299 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 2.7% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,462,000 after buying an additional 11,737,595 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,254 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 316.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917,107 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 291.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,939,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657,349 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 251.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,435,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $81.51. 214,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,415,448. The company has a market cap of $159.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.27 and a 200-day moving average of $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

