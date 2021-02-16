Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Sells 309 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,689 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 2.7% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,762 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,909,790,000 after acquiring an additional 278,509 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,045,297,000 after acquiring an additional 336,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,295,525 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,125,795,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.42.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $3.09 on Tuesday, reaching $501.93. The stock had a trading volume of 64,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,721. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $480.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

