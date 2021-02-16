Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,000. Lam Research makes up 2.6% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 13,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in Lam Research by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 9,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 20,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,257 shares of company stock worth $14,502,258 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LRCX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price objective (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

Lam Research stock traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $589.89. 39,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,638. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $522.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.31. The company has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $597.74.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.